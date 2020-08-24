Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy, not quite a cold Tuesday. Highs in the upper-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 29

Wednesday: Some sun, milder. High: 41, Low: 32

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warmed day this month. High: 44, Low: 31

Friday: Snow showers. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 32, Low: 23

Sunday: Still gray. High: 30, Low: 22

Monday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 29, Low: 16

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
