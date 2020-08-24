Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and warm Wednesday night. Lows in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, getting warmer. High: 84, Low: 68Sunny, breezy, hot. High: 86, Low: 69: Sunny, summer-like heat. High: 88, Low: 70: Hot with a chance of rain late. High: 89, Low: 61: A few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 67: Isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 65: Showers and storms. High: 80, Low: 62