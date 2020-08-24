Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with spotty showers possible on Memorial Day with highs in the mid-70s.
Monday: Memorial Day: Cloudy with spotty showers possible. High: 75, Low: 54
Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 78, Low: 58
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 69, Low: 56
Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 77, Low: 58
Friday: Few storms. High: 83, Low: 64
Saturday: Heating up. High: 88, Low: 66
Sunday: Beach weather. High: 87, Low: 67
