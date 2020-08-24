Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible on Memorial Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with spotty showers possible on Memorial Day with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Memorial Day: Cloudy with spotty showers possible. High: 75, Low: 54

Tuesday: Quiet, dry. High: 78, Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some scattered showers. High: 69, Low: 56

Thursday: Mainly dry. High: 77, Low: 58

Friday: Few storms. High: 83, Low: 64

Saturday: Heating up. High: 88, Low: 66

Sunday: Beach weather. High: 87, Low: 67

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
