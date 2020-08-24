Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, low humidity Tuesday

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny with low humidity Tuesday. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant, low humidity. High: 77, Low: 57

Wednesday: Lots of sun, breezy, dry. High: 79, Low: 55

Thursday: Sunny but heating up again. High: 89, Low: 68

Friday: Scattered storms early. High: 91, Low: 70

Saturday Sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 60

Sunday: Below normal temps, but still dry. High: 77, Low: 65

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 62

