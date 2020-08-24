Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, mainly dry Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and mainly dry Thursday, and warm temperatures stick around. Highs around 80.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny, mild. High: 80, Low: 63

Saturday: Warm, sunny, showers late. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers early. High: 77, Low: 55

Monday: Cooler with showers. High: 69, Low: 52

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 49

Wednesday: Showers, chilly. High: 59, Low: 44


