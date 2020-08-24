Weather

Chicago Weather: Partial clearing, cold Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partial clearing on Tuesday and very cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 14, Low: 3

Wednesday: Light snow. High: 17, Low: 6

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow at night. High: 20, Low: 8

Friday: Snow showers. High:16, Low: -2

Saturday: Very cold, more snow. High: 8, Low: -10

Sunday: Frigid, but with sunshine. High: 9, Low: -5

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 13, Low: 5

