Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, quiet

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and quiet Wednesday night. Lows in the 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High: 79, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny, mild. High: 80, Low: 63

Saturday: Warm, sunny, showers late. High: 83, Low: 64

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers early. High: 77, Low: 55

Monday: Cooler with showers. High: 69, Low: 52

Tuesday: Showers and storms. High: 62, Low: 49

Wednesday: Showers, chilly. High: 59, Low: 44


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL National Guard standing by after Breonna Taylor announcement
Dreadhead Cowboy's horse could be euthanized: state
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Kenosha recovers, rebuilds 1 month after Blake shooting
Illinois Facebook users can now file claims for up to $400 as part of settlement
IL reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Indiana governor keeps mask order, drops other virus limits
Show More
Bears Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
Food pantry expands mission to meet Latino community's needs
'Dreaming Grand Avenue' premieres Wednesday
Missouri gov., opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19
Stimulus check update: 300K in Illinois to receive letter from IRS on eligibility
More TOP STORIES News