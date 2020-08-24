Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy with spotty overnight showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear with some showers in spots, mainly over night, and breezy Thursday night. Lows in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Chilly. High: 42, Low: 8: Mostly cloudy, breezy with PM showers. High: 48, Low: 43: Rain ends early, partly cloudy and very windy. High: 49, Low: 32: Sunny, chilly. High: 45, Low: 31: Sunny, chilly, quiet. High: 45, Low: 31: Sunny, breezy, mild. High: 58, Low: 38: Mostly sunny, very nice. High: 62, Low: 42