Weather

Chicago Weather: Patchy clouds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy clouds and cold Wednesday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 31

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 36, Low: 23

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 26

Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 20

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow at night. High: 30, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 32, Low: 18

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 34, Low: 15

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jefferson Park man was inside Pelosi's office: feds
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Rep. Chris Welch succeeds Madigan as IL speaker
US will require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Show More
Olympian Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
Retired priest charged in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run dies
IL reports 5,862 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths
New COVID-19 strain detected in Wisconsin
CPS teachers hold 'teach-out' at Board of Education president's home
More TOP STORIES News