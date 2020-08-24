Chicago Weather: Patchy clouds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy clouds and cold Wednesday night. Lows in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, PM rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 31: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 36, Low: 23: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 26: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 20: Mostly cloudy with snow at night. High: 30, Low: 28: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 32, Low: 18: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 34, Low: 15