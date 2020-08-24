Chicago Weather: Patchy clouds

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patchy clouds and cold Wednesday night. Lows in the low 30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain to snow. High: 39, Low: 31
Friday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 36, Low: 23
Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 35, Low: 26
Sunday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 20
Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow at night. High: 30, Low: 28
Tuesday: Cloudy with morning flurries. High: 32, Low: 18
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. High: 34, Low: 15
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More