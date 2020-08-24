Weather

Chicago Weather: Patchy rain, cloudy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light rain/snow mix ends, then staying cloudy and cold Monday. Highs in the low-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.


Monday: Light mix ends. High: 42, Low: 32

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 46, Low: 31

Wednesday: Dry. High: 56, Low: 38

Thursday: Light rain early. High: 50, Low: 35

Friday: Colder than normal. High: 50, Low: 34

Saturday: Not as chilly. High: 57, Low: 41

Sunday: Pleasant. High: 61, Low: 39


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 mitigation restrictions announced for suburban Cook Co.
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Waukegan mayor planning to release police shooting video
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
1 killed, 17 injured in Hancock County, IL hayride accident
Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
Show More
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
1st trace snow of season falls in Chicago area
Exclusive: Juice WRLD's mom speaks out for 1st time since rapper's death
IN reports 2,009 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Chicago Bears face off against Rams
More TOP STORIES News