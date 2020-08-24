Chicago Weather: Patchy rain, cloudy Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7362215" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Light rain/snow mix ends, then staying cloudy and cold Monday. Highs in the low-40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Light mix ends. High: 42, Low: 32: Still chilly. High: 46, Low: 31: Dry. High: 56, Low: 38: Light rain early. High: 50, Low: 35: Colder than normal. High: 50, Low: 34: Not as chilly. High: 57, Low: 41: Pleasant. High: 61, Low: 39