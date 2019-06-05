Weather

Chicago Weather: Scattered storms possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a possibility of storms across the Chicago area late Tuesday night, primarily to the north.

Much of the Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe storms through the overnight hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
While it will remain dry most of the evening, scattered strong storms are expected to move into the Chicago area after 10 p.m., meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

The main threats in any storms that develop will be gusty winds and small hail, as well as heavy downpours.

What is the 5 second rule for weather?
