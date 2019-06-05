Chicago Weather: Scattered storms possible overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains the difference between a severe weather watch and a warning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5220950" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a possibility of storms across the Chicago area late Tuesday night, primarily to the north.Much of the Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe storms through the overnight hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center.While it will remain dry most of the evening, scattered strong storms are expected to move into the Chicago area after 10 p.m., meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.The main threats in any storms that develop will be gusty winds and small hail, as well as heavy downpours.