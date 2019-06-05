Chicago Weather: Scattered storms possible overnight

WATCH: Latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Much of the Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe storms through the overnight hours, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
While it will remain dry most of the evening, scattered strong storms are expected to move into the Chicago area after 10 p.m., meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.
The main threats in any storms that develop will be gusty winds and small hail, as well as heavy downpours.
