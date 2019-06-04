Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Storms developing late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms developing later, expected after 9 p.m. Lows in the mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Scattered storms possible, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 56

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 72, Low: 55

Friday: Sunny and mild, cooler by the lake. High: 74, Low: 5

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 76, Low: 62

Sunday Showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 58

Monday: Sunny and dry. High: 73, Low: 52

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 55


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will Co. ID'd
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
'16 Shots' documentary to premiere at U of Chicago
Thanks to Trubisky, Chicago ranks 'Most Facial Hair Friendly City'
2-month-old infant from Channahon dies of child abuse
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Aldi employees in Batavia pack disaster relief food boxes
Show More
Study: Red, white meats equally bad for your cholesterol
Florida deputy charged for inaction during Parkland shooting
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
CVS to expand health care services to 1,500 stores
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
More TOP STORIES News