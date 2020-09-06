Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail, even a tornado Sunday

Severe storm threat is greatest north of I-80 from 8 to 11 p.m.
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is bracing for a second round of potentially severe storms this Labor Day Weekend.

The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That means scattered severe storms are possible across the area.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast


EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Scattered showers and storms rumbled through Sunday morning as a warm front approached the area. The next round of storms will be more scattered, but pose a slightly higher severe risk.



"We're concerned about the severe weather because the atmosphere is quite unstable and there is a good amount of wind shear aloft," Schwarz said.

Scattered storms will begin to develop as a cold front approaches the area between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

The main threat with any storms that develop will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rains, though there is also a low risk for tornadoes to develop

Schwarz said he thinks the best chance for a tornado will be later in the day. He said the risk for severe storms is greatest between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The main threat for severe weather will be along and north of Interstate 80, Schwarz said.

Get severe weather alerts with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app



The cold front will bring cool, dry conditions on Labor Day.

Most of the Chicago area is in a moderate drought, Schwartz said. The latest models indicate some areas could see several inches of rain over the next six days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagoillinoiswisconsinindianastormweatheraccuweather alertsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing kills employee in store: CPD
Dozens support Black Skokie man's return to Winnetka pier after violent confrontation
5 boats sink during Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Quiet Labor Day weekend in Chicago
Illinois COVID-19: 1,403 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths
101-year-old Chicago church holds final Mass
Show More
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at scrap yard on West Side
Trump threatens funding for CA if schools use 1619 Project
Illinois mail-in ballot requests pass 1M
28 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
5 CPD shootings since late July but no public video
More TOP STORIES News