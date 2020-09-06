Chicago Weather: Severe storms could bring high winds, hail, even a tornado Sunday

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather 7-day Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is bracing for a second round of potentially severe storms this Labor Day Weekend.The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk of severe weather Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That means scattered severe storms are possible across the area.Scattered showers and storms rumbled through Sunday morning as a warm front approached the area. The next round of storms will be more scattered, but pose a slightly higher severe risk."We're concerned about the severe weather because the atmosphere is quite unstable and there is a good amount of wind shear aloft," Schwarz said.Scattered storms will begin to develop as a cold front approaches the area between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.The main threat with any storms that develop will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rains, though there is also a low risk for tornadoes to developSchwarz said he thinks the best chance for a tornado will be later in the day. He said the risk for severe storms is greatest between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.The main threat for severe weather will be along and north of Interstate 80, Schwarz said.The cold front will bring cool, dry conditions on Labor Day.Most of the Chicago area is in a moderate drought, Schwartz said. The latest models indicate some areas could see several inches of rain over the next six days.