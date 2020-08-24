Weather

Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slightly colder Monday. Highs in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 34, Low: 17

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow late. High: 32, Low: 28

Wednesday: Cloudy with mainly rain. High: 40, Low: 25

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy with AM snow. High: 32, Low: 28

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold and breezy. High: 36, Low: 30

Saturday: Quiet and cold. High: 33, Low: 16

Sunday: Milder. High: 38, Low: 28

