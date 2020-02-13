Chicago Weather: Strong winds continue overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds continue overnight after severe storms clear out, lows in the 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, less humid. High: 85, Low: 62: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 88, Low: 68: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 85, Low: 70: Showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 64: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 62