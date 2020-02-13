Weather

Chicago Weather: Strong winds continue overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Strong winds continue overnight after severe storms clear out, lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 85, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 67

Thursday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 88, Low: 68

Friday: Mostly sunny, stray storms. High: 85, Low: 70

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 64

Monday: Sunny, dry, nice. High: 81, Low: 62


