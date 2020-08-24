Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny mild Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, mild, and cooler by the lake Saturday. Highs in the low 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 73, Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 70, Low: 61

Monday: Clouds increase, showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 69, Low: 48

Wednesday: Mild and windy. High: 70, Low: 47

Thursday: Cooling down. High: 63, Low: 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 55, Low: 38


