Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, quiet and mild Friday. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High: 43, Low: 30

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. High: 41, Low: 29

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 39, Low: 25

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 40, Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quiet. High: 45, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild, breezy. High: 48, Low: 34

Thursday: Warm for December. High: 49, Low: 36


