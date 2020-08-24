Weather

Chicago Weather: Sunny, slightly milder Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and slightly milder Wednesday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 36, Low: 25

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Snow or wintry mix to snow. High: 37, Low: 18

Friday: Temperatures plummet. High: 18, Low: 3

Saturday: Bitter cold, snow at night. High: 15, Low: -2

Sunday: Very cold, wind chill down to -20. High: 6, Low: -8

Monday: Stays very cold, dusting of snow. High: 9, Low: -2

Tuesday: Very cold, snow showers. High: 14, Low: -7

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th victim dies from Chicago-Evanston shooting spree; 911 calls released
Chicago launches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website
Suburban Cook Co. returns to Phase 4 reopening
Chicago publicist, trailblazer Dori Wilson dead at 77
PAWS Chicago pup Foofur featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
Rescue dog helps save owner's life during stroke
Illinois lawmakers introduce unemployment tax relief bill
Show More
Woman poured boiling water on sleeping boyfriend, posts it to Snapchat: prosecutors
West suburban school districts return to in-person learning
Movie set explosion injures 3 in Southern Calif.
Jeff Bezos stepping down as Amazon CEO
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
More TOP STORIES News