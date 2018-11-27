Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --The first major blizzard of the season left thousands of travelers stranded and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands to homes and businesses.
Tuesday morning, crews are still working to get the power back on As of 7 a.m., 46,500 ComEd customers are without power, with most outages north of Chicago and in the northwest suburbs. As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, 6,800 NIPSCO customers were without power.
The power outages come as frigid temperatures move in, with highs in the 20s Tuesday and wind chills in the teens.
At a Park Ridge Shell Gas station at Cumberland Avenue and Talcott Road, signs are up warning customers they are not open for business.The owner Joe Paglini said they lost power at about 7 p.m.
"We were just plowing and shoveling out snow but all the tree branches knocked out the power lines and it got to be crazy," Paglini said. "I feel terrible for the people. They have no heat and their basements are flooded. It's terrible."
These outages are lingering after Monday's snowstorm. ComEd said crews are working around the clock to try and get people back on line.
The heavy wet snow and high winds, at the height of the storm, impacted more than 300,000 customers. It was a busy day not just for ComEd crews, but for driver and tow trucks, too.
Not only are some areas still experiencing outages, but the pavement has iced over in many locations because of the dip in temperatures so it's very slippery in some spots.