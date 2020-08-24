Weather

Chicago Weather: Variably cloudy, sprinkles Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy, sprinkles Monday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Isolated showers. High: 55, Low: 38

Tuesday: Still cool, but sunny. High: 58, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 63, Low: 39

Thursday: A little warmer. High: 66, Low: 42

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 68, Low: 49

Saturday: Brief showers. High: 69, Low: 53

Sunday: Few showers. High: 71, Low: 52

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
