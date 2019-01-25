WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for extreme cold with below zero wind chills

Frigid temperatures have commuters bundled up and Metra taking steps to ensure that trains are running.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Friday throughout the Chicago area.

Highs Friday will be in the single digits with wind chills dipping to between -15 to -30 degrees. The advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.
In addition to the frigid wind chills, Friday afternoon will see some snow, with an accumulation of less than an inch expected.

With wind chills that cold, bundling up properly can be a matter of survival. Areas that are most susceptible like fingers, toes, the tip of the nose and the ears, should be covered in weather this cold. Temps this low can cause frostbite quickly.

Chicago Public Schools are open Friday, but some schools across the area are closed Friday. For a complete list. click here.

Metra is taking precautions for the cold, reducing trains' top speeds from 79 to 65 miles per hour. If temperatures drop below -10, officials said, speeds will be reduced further to 60 miles per hour.

Metra will also keep their trains running overnight so engines and cars are warm for early morning commuters.

Snow and ice is being cleared from the platforms as well.

Metra is asking commuters to take more time and leave more padding for their Friday commutes.

During this extreme cold, the Illinois Tollway is launching around-the-clock road patrols. That's so they can quickly help any stranded drivers and respond immediately to calls that come in to star-9-9-9 motorist assistance.

To stay safe in these extreme cold... the Tollway recommends that you have your cell phone full charged before heading out, be sure tires are properly inflated, keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up and keep a cold weather safety kit in your car, Items like a flare, blanket and flashlight.

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.



A surge of arctic air is blasting into Chicago and the Midwest, starting this week and continuing into February. The Polar Vortex, which gained notoriety in 2014 when it brought shockingly cold temperatures to the Midwest, is a circulation of cold air in the Arctic Circle about 7 to 10 miles above ground in the stratosphere.

The vortex's strong circulation usually keeps it up above the North Pole, but when it weakens little pieces of energy break off and split, and send arctic air south.

The cold air then goes back to circling the North Pole in the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
