WEATHER

Polar Vortex Explainer: Get ready for bitter cold the next few weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how the Polar Vortex is responsible for the bitter cold in late January and February.

By
The Polar Vortex is preparing to unleash some bitter cold.

As a result, a surge of Arctic Air is blasting into Chicago, Midwest and the eastern part of the United States starting this week and into February. It brings below-zero temperatures and wind chills, along with much sadness for people who are already wary of winter.

The Polar Vortex gained notoriety in 2014 when it brought cold temps to Chicago and the Midwest, and became a favorite catch phrase to describe frigid temps.

But that's not the full story. The Polar Vortex is actually a circulation of cold air in the Arctic Circle - about 7 to 10 miles above the ground in the stratosphere.

Usually that circulation is really strong and keeps most of the cold temps up bottled up above the North Pole.

However, sometimes, that circulation weakens. Then, little pieces of energy breaks off and splits and sends cold Arctic Air southward.

And, the Polar Vortex is nothing new.

Every winter, it brings cold temps - some years worse than others - and then goes back to circling about the Arctic Circle during the off-season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldwinterpolar vortex
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE RADAR: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
The wild side of winter in Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect in Orland Park mall shooting taken into custody, chief says
LIVE RADAR: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island
Solis secretly recorded Burke after federal investigation into misuse of campaign funds, source says
Man killed in Harvard snowmobile crash
Fallen concrete at Union Station sparks spat over who is responsible
Ice Castles now open in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Show More
Marine recruiter charged with sexually assaulting teen girl trying to enlist
The wild side of winter in Chicago
Firefighter among 3 injured in West Pullman house fire
Alderman Munoz silent, wife speaks again about abuse
More News