Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for Saturday, Sunday; 5-9 inches of snow expected LIVE RADAR

From plow to pizza, Chicago prepares

Other tips if you must travel:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Chicago area and much of Northwest Indiana from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.The warning went into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday. Heavy, wet snow is likely.Cook, Lake , McHenry, DeKalb, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Kane, Grundy, Lasalle and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are all under the Winter Storm Warning. Other parts of Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Watch.Snow and sleet are already moving into the area Saturday afternoon but the heavier precipitation, mainly falling as rain, is down by Peoria and Champaign, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Phil Schwarz.He said the snow will really pick up this evening and continue to be heavy at times through Saturday evening with wind gusts around 35 mph, causing some blowing nad drifting.ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry said the heaviest snow is expected to fall between 6 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday. Snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 1.5 inches per hour during that time with total accumulations between 4 and 7 inches in that window.Snow will arrive in the west and south in the afternoon, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Greg Dutra said. It won't show up in Chicago until about 5 p.m.Moderate snow is expected to continue through about 8 a.m. Sunday morning, but not as heavy as overnight, Mowry said. Another 1 to 2 inches is possible during this time.Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday light to moderate snowfall is expected with some lake-effect snow possible. Some light accumulation is possible but the heaviest snow will have passed, Mowry said.Overall snow totals of 5 to 9 inches are expected in many areas. Higher totals are possible; less is expected in the south suburbs.Chicago's emergency management is closely watching storm tracks."A small snowstorm of three to four inches could turn into seven to eight inches, just the way the wind is blowing and the temperature around the lakefront," said Rich Giudice, with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.Chicago emergency officials held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss their plan of attack.They said main roadways would be tackled first, and advised anyone parked along the lakefront to move their cars as high waves are expected.The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Stat Police are also asking the public to avoid unnecessary driving during the storm. they said heavt show should be anticipated which could create slick roads, reduce visibility and make travel times much longer than normal."Our snow-and-ice teams will be ready and out in force, but with this latest round of winter weather happening over the weekend, the choice of staying indoors should be strongly considered," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "If driving is necessary, know that conditions at times could be treacherous. Buckle up. Slow down. Put down the phone. Give our plows room to work. And build plenty of additional time into your schedule."Statewide, IDOT has available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to apply salt, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient."If you must travel during snowy or icy weather, please remember to manually turn on your headlights, pay attention and increase following distance when driving," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "Most importantly, remember to slow down and move over for all emergency vehicles and tow trucks with their emergency lights activated on the side of the road. This also includes motorists with their hazard lights activated."-Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.-Make sure your gas tank is full.-Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.-Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.-Carry a cellphone and dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.-Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.-If you are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.-Always wear a seat belt, whether you're sitting in the front seat or back seat. It's the law.Parking lots have been cleared and piles of snow neatly stacked after Tuesday's storm, and now snow plow operators are gearing up for round two."I imagine I probably won't go out 'til 12, 1 a.m. in the morning, because most of the people don't want to have us do it 'til they get up in the morning," said Sean Greaney, who owns a snow blowing business.He books jobs through an on-demand snow removal app, and after a few dry winters it's welcomed work."You just look at the dollar signs; that's how I look at it, gotta make it when you can," he said.The same goes for delivery drivers and chefs."Pizza's been huge during the pandemic," said Matthew Wilde, owner of Bob's Pizza in Pilsen.In normal times, a snow storm on a Saturday night would be something akin to the Super Bowl for pizza makers. Now it's more like double that. But Bob's is ready.