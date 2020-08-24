Weather

Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wintry mix of rain and snow will transition to all snow on Thursday, with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wintry mix changes to snow. High: 35, Low: 14

Friday: Windy, temperatures plummet. High: 18, Low: 3

Saturday: Bitter cold, light snow at night. High: 11, Low: -5

Sunday: Very cold, wind chill down to -20. Snow at night. High: 6, Low: -1

Monday: Stays very cold, more snow late. High: 18, Low: 14

Tuesday: Very cold, snow showers. High: 17, Low: 2

Wednesday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 12, Low: -7

More TOP STORIES News