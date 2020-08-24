Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Thursday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wintry mix changes to snow. High: 35, Low: 14
Friday: Windy, temperatures plummet. High: 18, Low: 3
Saturday: Bitter cold, light snow at night. High: 11, Low: -5
Sunday: Very cold, wind chill down to -20. Snow at night. High: 6, Low: -1
Monday: Stays very cold, more snow late. High: 18, Low: 14
Tuesday: Very cold, snow showers. High: 17, Low: 2
Wednesday: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 12, Low: -7
