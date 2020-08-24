Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10280394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A wintry mix of rain and snow will transition to all snow on Thursday, with accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: AccuWeather Alert Day: Wintry mix changes to snow. High: 35, Low: 14: Windy, temperatures plummet. High: 18, Low: 3: Bitter cold, light snow at night. High: 11, Low: -5: Very cold, wind chill down to -20. Snow at night. High: 6, Low: -1: Stays very cold, more snow late. High: 18, Low: 14: Very cold, snow showers. High: 17, Low: 2: Sunny, slightly milder. High: 12, Low: -7