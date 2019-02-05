WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Chicago area for Tuesday evening.

The warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties and continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. until midnight for Kankakee and Livingston counties.

Ice and freezing rain will move into the western suburbs around 6 p.m. and will move into the city between 7 and 8 p.m. The freezing rain is expected to linger past midnight into early Wednesday morning, with a switch from ice to rain.

Areas north and west of I-55 are expected to get the worst of the ice storm. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.
