Chicago weather: Scattered showers Monday evening, severe storms possible

A rainy Monday across the city and suburbs could produce some severe storms as the evening goes on.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There is on-and-off scattered rain throughout the Chicago area, including some brief heavy downpours from systems moving north, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry.

Larger storms are brewing to the west in La Salle and Livingston counties. Those storms are moving northeast.

Mowry explained that because skies are clearing in between bouts of range, the air has a chance to warm up and thus produces the potential for severe storms. The risk of severe weather for the area is marginal, Mowry said.

The line of storms is expected to arrive in the nearer south, west, and southwest suburbs at about 7 p.m., and reach Chicago around 8 p.m.

A few showers and storms continue in the Chicago area on Tuesday. Highs in high 70s.
