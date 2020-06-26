Weather

Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect across Chicago area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Threats of powerful storms and strong winds are continuing across the Chicago area Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, until 9:15 p.m.

Friday has been deemed an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the potential of severe storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Chicago area is in effect until 9 p.m. It includes the following counties: Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, and Will.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Cook, De Kalb, Kane and Lake counties until 9:45 p.m.

North of Chicago in Lake County, isolated storms have formed around Grayslake and Waukegan and are quickly moving east, as of 5 p.m.

Gusty winds ripped down power lines in Sleepy Hollow, while lightning struck a house in Wilmette.

Bricks crumbled to the ground, but there are no reports of any injuries.

A stronger storm is moving just outside of the area in Ogle County.

The storms are expected to move into southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

As of around 4 p.m., more than 1,000 ComEd customers were without power, the utility said. Most of the outages are located around Elgin.

In the morning, there were a few storms in the area, but they weren't as severe.
