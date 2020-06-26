Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect across Chicago area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6272403" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A power pole snapped in Kane County as severe storms moved through the area Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Threats of powerful storms and strong winds are continuing across the Chicago area Friday evening.The National Weather Service has issued afor Cook, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana, until 9:15 p.m.Friday has been deemed an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the potential of severe storms.for the Chicago area is in effect until 9 p.m. It includes the following counties: Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, and Will.has been issued for Cook, De Kalb, Kane and Lake counties until 9:45 p.m.North of Chicago in Lake County, isolated storms have formed around Grayslake and Waukegan and are quickly moving east, as of 5 p.m.Gusty winds ripped down power lines in Sleepy Hollow, while lightning struck a house in Wilmette.Bricks crumbled to the ground, but there are no reports of any injuries.A stronger storm is moving just outside of the area in Ogle County.The storms are expected to move into southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.As of around 4 p.m., more than 1,000 ComEd customers were without power, the utility said. Most of the outages are located around Elgin.In the morning, there were a few storms in the area, but they weren't as severe.