Spring surprise brings wintry weather mix to Chicago

At 2 p.m. the snow has ended in southern Illinois counties and is gradually ending in Chicago city and suburbs.
Radar looking positive with dissipating coverage and intensity. By 6 p.m. expect just flurries and light snow showers.
At 11:23am, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for our western counties of McHenry, Kane, DeKalb and Livingston through 3pm. 2" to 6" of snow may accumulate in on grassy surfaces.
Potent weather system continues to move away from Missouri and towards Illinois/Michigan. So far snow reports between Springfield, MO towards Chicago have been between a T to 3-4 inches. Use caution if traveling today. pic.twitter.com/wCaWGLycsK— NWS Central Region (@NWSCentral) April 14, 2019
Temperatures will hit a high of lower to mid 30s with a windchill in the 20s.
Snow should tapper off after 3 p.m. creating wet roads and slush.
Not cool, man. Not cool. Mother Nature is playing a cruel joke on us. ❄️❄️❄️ @ABC7Chicago @MarkMcGinniswx @StaceyBacaABC7 pic.twitter.com/UFgFsSrqLc— Mark Rivera ABC7 (@MarkRiveraABC7) April 14, 2019
More than 500 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports were cancelled Sunday due to the weather conditions. Flight delays are averaging 35-40 minutes. Average delay times are calculated on flights arriving/departing within the next 2 hours. Flights that arrive/depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled time are considered "on-time". For specific flight information, please contact your O'Hare or Midway carrier.
Sunday's Buddy Walk was also cancelled, as well as the Chicago Cubs games against the Los Angeles Angels.
Today’s #Cubs-Angels game has been postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 14, 2019
The makeup date is yet to be determined. Fans are encouraged to retain their tickets to use for the rescheduled contest. No ticket exchange is necessary. pic.twitter.com/CWNLHM9uZb
Both are expected to be rescheduled for another date.