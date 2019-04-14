Weather

Spring surprise brings wintry weather mix to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring surprise bring a wintry weather mix to Chicago causing cancelled weekend events, games, and flights.

At 2 p.m. the snow has ended in southern Illinois counties and is gradually ending in Chicago city and suburbs.

Radar looking positive with dissipating coverage and intensity. By 6 p.m. expect just flurries and light snow showers.

RELATED: Chicago AccuWeather: 1-4 inches of snow on Sunday

At 11:23am, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for our western counties of McHenry, Kane, DeKalb and Livingston through 3pm. 2" to 6" of snow may accumulate in on grassy surfaces.



Temperatures will hit a high of lower to mid 30s with a windchill in the 20s.

Snow should tapper off after 3 p.m. creating wet roads and slush.



More than 500 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports were cancelled Sunday due to the weather conditions. Flight delays are averaging 35-40 minutes. Average delay times are calculated on flights arriving/departing within the next 2 hours. Flights that arrive/depart within 15 minutes of their scheduled time are considered "on-time". For specific flight information, please contact your O'Hare or Midway carrier.

Sunday's Buddy Walk was also cancelled, as well as the Chicago Cubs games against the Los Angeles Angels.



RELATED: Cubs postpone Sunday's game against LA Angels due to weather

Both are expected to be rescheduled for another date.
