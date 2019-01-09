WEATHER

Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club

Hey kids! We're looking for new members of the ABC7 Weather Sketcher's Club!

If you are 13 years of age or younger, feel free to draw something weather-related and send it to ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler at ABC7 Chicago, 190 N. State Street, Chicago, IL 60601.

Be sure to include your name, age, school and contact information so we can let you know if your drawing is going to be on TV!

Get those markers & crayons busy, and we look forward to seeing YOUR artwork in the mailbox!

Send your artwork to:

Weather Sketcher's Club
190 N. State Street

Chicago, IL 60601
*Be sure to include a name, phone number, address and age on the back of the drawing.
