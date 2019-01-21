WEATHER

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

The super blood wolf moon put on a show Sunday night around the world.

The compound name comes from the fact that a lunar eclipse happened during January's full moon, and it happened when the moon was closer than usual.

The celestial phenomenon sent sky-watchers flocking outside to get a glimpse of the last lunar eclipse of the decade. See some of the most fantastic photos and videos above and below.

PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon around the world

Plane passing in front of super blood wolf moon, from Royal Museums Greenwich

Super blood wolf moon timelapse from Birmingham, Alabama

RELATED: What to know about the super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon - It sounds ominous. What is it? It's a total lunar eclipse!

SEE ALSO: Don't miss these astronomical events in 2019
