Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for far southwest suburbs overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the far southwest suburbs starting overnight.

The advisory is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. for Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy and Livingston counties. One to three inches of snow is possible in those areas, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. There's also a risk of slushy roads.



Reports of snow from Sugar Grove to Waukegan were confirmed as earlier Tuesday.

The snow appears to be rapidly diminishing with mainly a cold drizzle as the morning continued. The precipitation affected visibility until around 7 a.m. when it was expected to clear.

The city of Chicago saw rain during the morning hours with colder temperatures sticking around throughout the day. Wind chills are in the 20s.

Highs are expected to reach the lower 40s Tuesday.
