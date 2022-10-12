Aurora police investigating threatening graffiti at high school

West Aurora School District, police looking into incident

Extra patrols were expected as an added security measure for students and staff.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police are investigating threatening graffiti reported at West Aurora High School.

Police said Tuesday night the message "Get ready west, on 101222 I'm killing" was circulating on Snapchat and Facebook.

Officers from APD's Bureau of Neighborhood Policing spoke with witnesses who called 911, police said.

Detectives from APD's Bureau of Investigations are working with West Aurora School District Administration to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at 630-256-5500 or e-mail tips@aurora.il.us