West Aurora High School student charged after bringing gun onto campus, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 3:36AM
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban high school student has been charged after bringing a gun onto campus on Tuesday, police said.

The Aurora Police Department responded to a report of a student with a firearm at West Aurora High School shortly before noon, officials said.

Officers detained the student, who is a juvenile, while searching their backpack, police said. The found a gun and took the student into custody.

This was an isolated incident and the student did not have any specific plans for violence against the school, preliminary information indicated.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office authorized felony charges against the student, police said. The charges include five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one count of a FOID card violation and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.