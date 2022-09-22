West Chicago HS student accused of bringing gun to school, police say

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been detained after being accused of bringing a gun to school.

The student was in the bathroom at West Chicago High School during the last hour of class Wednesday when he allegedly showed off a tan Glock handgun from his waistband, according to DuPage County police.

A resource officer was notified of the incident and the teen was later located at his home with the weapon allegedly still in his possession.

He was taken to the West Chicago Police Department for questioning, officials said.

"There is absolutely no reason whatsoever for a fourteen-year-old boy to be in possession of a dangerous weapon, as alleged in this case," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "While no threats were made, directly or indirectly, my office takes any sign of potential violence involving a school very seriously and anyone suspected of any such behavior will be investigated and charged accordingly."

He has been charged with several felonies, including unlawful use of a weapon in public, officials said.

The teen appeared at a detention hearing Thursday, where Judge Anthony Coco ordered he be detained until at least his next court appearance, which is scheduled for October 5.