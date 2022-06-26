Chicago fire: 4-year-old boy killed, 3 children critically hurt in West Humboldt Park basement blaze

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy was killed and three other children were critically hurt in a basement fire on the Northwest Side, the Chicago Police Department said.The deadly blaze was in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood's 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue, police said.The 4-year-old boy was taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he waspronounced dead. A second boy, 5, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital with in critical condition. A third boy, 7, was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition. The fourth boy, 11, was also taken to Loyola in critical condition. The children all suffered from smoke inhalation, according to police.Two adults were also injured in the blaze, police said. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with minor smoke inhalation, officials said. A man, 35, was taken to St. Mary's with minor smoke inhalation and was in good condition, police said.Officials were investigating the cause of the fire.Police did not provide further information about the incident.