Chicago shooting: Shots fired on street critically hurt girl, 14, inside West Pullman home, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after shots fired on the street hit her inside her home on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood's 12600 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.

Police said the girl felt pain right after she heard the shots. She suffered two bullet wounds to her thigh.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

