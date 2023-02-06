West Ridge theft: Men distract, steal from woman at North Side home, CPD says

A West Ridge ruse burglary is suspected after 3 men distracted and stole from a woman on West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police think three men working together were able to target a woman Sunday afternoon by distracting and stealing from her.

They got into her home over the weekend in West Ridge, CPD said.

Police said a woman thought construction workers were at her door, but it was all a ruse.

Chicago police said the suspects arrived at her home, in the 2400-block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, about 3:30 p.m.

One of the suspects knocked on her door, and told the woman he was there to do some construction.

After a few minutes, the woman noticed two suspects inside her apartment. Three suspects took off from the scene and into an alley.

The woman was not hurt, but did tell police they took off with some of her belongings.

No one is in custody, and police say they are continuing their investigation.