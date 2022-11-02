West Rogers Park shooting: Woman shot on North Side sidewalk, Chicago police say

A woman was hurt in a West Rogers Park shooting, the Chicago Police Department said. She was on a sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot on a North Side sidewalk on Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the West Rogers Park neighborhood's 3100 block of West Touhy Avenue at about 7:18 p.m., police said. A 58-year-old woman was on the sidewalk when someone shot her in the leg.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.