Local nutritionist breaks down ways to combat iron deficiency while eating healthy

Iron deficiency is a common occurrence in Children, but that doesn't mean it's impossible for kids to get the nutrients they need.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Iron deficiency is a common issue in children, especially toddlers and teenagers.

Iron deficiency means the body isn't getting enough iron to produce healthy red blood cells, which can leave kids tired or even short of breath.

The easiest solution is incorporating more iron into children's meals, which is often found in meat.

Dr. Shalene McNeill, who has her Ph.D. in nutrition, said kids suffer from iron deficiency because of their growing needs, and that requires them to have a maximum amount of nutrition.

"When you're iron deficient, it can not only affect your growth and development but also your brain development," McNeill said.

McNeil said that parents should look to add foods such as meat and eggs, specifically beef, because it is rich in victims that kids frequently lack.

For parents who have picky eaters or are looking for new recipes to try, parents can visit Beef: It's what's for dinner's website.