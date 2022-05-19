OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The "What's Blooming On Harrison" Festival returns to the village of Oak Park this weekend. It returns after two-year hiatus.
This year's festival will be on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is free to attend. The free festival spans Harrison Street from Humphrey to Cuyler.
The man stage will operate until 9 p.m. The entertainment stage will feature family programming from 11am-2pm and will include performances from Ovation Academy, Oak Park String Academy, The Actors Garden, Pro Musica Youth Chorus, and student musicians from Oak Park and River Forest High School.
Since 1999, the festival has grown over the years to include an art fair, local business and non-profit booths, food vendors, a children's carnival, an art raffle, a beer garden, and an entertainment stage.
For more information about the weekend festival, click here.
'What's Blooming on Harrison' festival returns to Oak Park after 2-year hiatus
TOP STORIES
Show More