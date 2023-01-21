Chinese New Year: Chicago restaurant prepares for families celebrating Year of the Rabbit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Year of the Rabbit, a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity will be celebrated this weekend on Chinese New Year.

Some kitchens around Chicagoland have been busy making specialties for family celebrations of the Chinese New Year this weekend.

For us, Chinese New Year is the epitome of Hanukkah and Christmas all together," said Kelly Cheng, general manager at Sun Wah BBQ. "These two weeks are for you to connect to your family to come together, to be united."

Sun Wah BBQ is a family business in the Argyle Business District that was started by Cheng's parents in the 1980s. Now, she and her siblings uphold the traditions for their children.

"It is important, it's part of your culture, it's who you are, it's what you grew up with," Cheng said. "New year's is about bringing good things to your family for the coming year."

The Midwest Chinese American Senior Association will be the dancers in next week's Argyle Lunar New Year parade, where you will see lots of red and gold to bring good luck, good health and wealth in the new year.

Hue Tran has been a dancer for 30 years and is now teaching a new generation. While the legend of the lions are to cheer on good things ahead and scare away bad, he tells us it is about having fun and entertaining the families.

Cheng is usually on the business side, but showed us how to make Tong Unne sticky glutinous rice balls.

Tong Unne are meant to emphasize family, cooked in a sweet ginger soup to welcome harmony and prosperity in the new year.

"You want everyone in your family to stick together because you want everyone healthy and well together," she explained.

The Lunar New Year begins Sunday, but the gratitude gifts of red envelopes continue through next week with a lot special dishes along the way.