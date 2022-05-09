Gas prices in Illinois, across country close to hitting another record high

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gas prices are close to hitting yet another record high just ahead of the summer driving season."Not good, not good at all -- I'm personally glad that I work from home most days, but, driving downtown, it's ridiculous," said Katie Frigo, who was filling up Monday morning.At the BP on the corner of Wabash Avenue and Roosevelt Road in the South Loop, the price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.39.Nasir Guyton is just trying to keep up."You gotta figure it out. You gotta pay for rent, you know, food. It's hard," Guyton said.Average gasoline prices in Chicago have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.80 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 1,400 gas stations in Chicago."I don't think it gets much better, too much geopolitical conflict, too much going on around the world," Josh LaRue said.According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is now $4.32, up 18 cents from last month, and one cent below the all-time high set on March 11."You try to walk more places, you know, what can you do?" said Heidi Hatter, who was also fueling up.Fuel prices are being pushed higher by increased demand and rising oil prices, due to concern about less Russian oil entering the global market.And oil prices are expected to rise even higher once cities in China lift their COVID lockdowns."China is a very large oil consumer, and, if China shuts down, along with these big cities, that could mean lower demand, and it could mean lower prices. It just depends on how long these cities are shut down," GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan said.Ronald Norwood from the Bronzeville neighborhood said he has had it."I'm not gonna go through this anymore. If I can find me a nice truck that's affordable then I'm gonna go electric," he said.