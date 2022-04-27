Chicago City Council to consider speed camera changes, Mayor Lightfoot's gas card plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council will consider whether to change the controversial speed camera law at its meeting Wednesday.
Currently, drivers who go six miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit receive a ticket from the cameras. A proposed ordinance could potentially change that.
The proposed ordinance would revert the ordinance back to only ticketing drivers going 10 miles-per-hour or more over the limit.
The City Council is also expected to address Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to issue gas cards.
Under Lightfoot's plan, more than $12 million in pre-loaded gas and transit cards would be distributed to provide relief from high gas prices.
The cards would be primarily reserved for residents of the South and West sides.
Mayor Lightfoot plans to travel to Washington D.C. to attend the African-American Mayor's Association Conference Wednesday after the meeting.
