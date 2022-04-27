Politics

Chicago City Council to consider speed camera changes, Mayor Lightfoot's gas card plan

By
EMBED <>More Videos

City Council to consider speed camera changes, gas card plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council will consider whether to change the controversial speed camera law at its meeting Wednesday.

Currently, drivers who go six miles-per-hour or more over the speed limit receive a ticket from the cameras. A proposed ordinance could potentially change that.

Group says Chicago's new speed camera law unfairly impacts minority drivers

The proposed ordinance would revert the ordinance back to only ticketing drivers going 10 miles-per-hour or more over the limit.

The City Council is also expected to address Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to issue gas cards.

Under Lightfoot's plan, more than $12 million in pre-loaded gas and transit cards would be distributed to provide relief from high gas prices.

The cards would be primarily reserved for residents of the South and West sides.

Mayor Lightfoot plans to travel to Washington D.C. to attend the African-American Mayor's Association Conference Wednesday after the meeting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooplori lightfootgas priceschicago city councilspeeding
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cook County sheriff to set up River North command post
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
Ambulance thief ranted about drugs, FBI during 2 hour police chase
Juvenile arrested in murder of missing 10-year-old girl, police say
Lucky winner will turn on Buckingham Fountain for 'Switch on Summer'
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation
Show More
City announces candidates for civilian police oversight board
Chicago Weather: Cold and blustery Wednesday
Security officer saves choking 10-year-old at NY elementary school
Chicago Reader co-owner agrees to nonprofit transfer
Robert De Niro helps Nobu Hotel join Chicago
More TOP STORIES News