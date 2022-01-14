Wicker Park wedding ring owner found, returned to Instacart driver

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good news! The wedding ring found on the sidewalk outside a Wicker Park home has been returned to its rightful owner.Amy Kirscher and Jonah Newman spread the word on social media about the dark gray metal wedding band inscribed with "I love you" and the date of the wedding, trying to find its owner.Newman tweeted Thursday it was returned to its owner, an Instacart delivery driver who had been delivering groceries last Sunday.The man and his wife will be celebrating their seventh anniversary at the end of January, Newman's tweet said.The couple thanked everyone who helped spread the word to reunite the ring with the hand it belongs on.