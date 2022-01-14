lost and found

Wicker Park wedding ring owner found, returned to Instacart driver

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wicker Park couple tries to reunite found wedding band with owner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Good news! The wedding ring found on the sidewalk outside a Wicker Park home has been returned to its rightful owner.

Amy Kirscher and Jonah Newman spread the word on social media about the dark gray metal wedding band inscribed with "I love you" and the date of the wedding, trying to find its owner.

Newman tweeted Thursday it was returned to its owner, an Instacart delivery driver who had been delivering groceries last Sunday.

The man and his wife will be celebrating their seventh anniversary at the end of January, Newman's tweet said.

The couple thanked everyone who helped spread the word to reunite the ring with the hand it belongs on.

Please note: The video above is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowicker parklost and foundweddingjewelryfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOST AND FOUND
Wicker Park couple tries to reunite found wedding band with owner
'Abandoned chompers': ISP seek owner after unusual find at state fair
NC couple finds missing jewelry in landfill
Wallet lost in the 1950s found, returned to owner
TOP STORIES
CPS students planning walkout to protest return to school
New Illinois law could save you money when trading in car
Pregnant woman killed in Englewood shooting ID'd
Chicago shooting, crash injure man and 3-year-old girl
Metra train strikes pedestrian in downtown Chicago
Illinois judge under fire after tossing rape conviction
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Show More
Illinois election season officially kicks off
Evanston selects recipients for reparations housing program
Gulliver's Pizza in West Ridge closing after more than 50 years
IL reports 37,048 new COVID cases, 142 deaths
IL SOS closing driver services facilities for extra week
More TOP STORIES News