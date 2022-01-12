Wicker Park couple trying to reunite found wedding band with owner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wicker Park couple is trying to find the owner of a wedding band they found on the sidewalk outside their home.The couple posted a picture on social media, but are also trying other ways to find the owner.The band is a dark gray metal, and has an engraving inside that says "I love you" and the date of the wedding, which is not visible in the picture the couple posted."I took my dog out and asked everyone walking by if they lost a wedding ring, but no luck yet. We'll see," said Amy Kirscher.The couple is asking anyone who calls to claim the ring to confirm the date inscribed inside to confirm it is theirs.