lost and found

Wicker Park couple trying to reunite found wedding band with owner

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Wicker Park couple is trying to find the owner of a wedding band they found on the sidewalk outside their home.

The couple posted a picture on social media, but are also trying other ways to find the owner.

The band is a dark gray metal, and has an engraving inside that says "I love you" and the date of the wedding, which is not visible in the picture the couple posted.

"I took my dog out and asked everyone walking by if they lost a wedding ring, but no luck yet. We'll see," said Amy Kirscher.

The couple is asking anyone who calls to claim the ring to confirm the date inscribed inside to confirm it is theirs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowicker parklost and foundweddingjewelry
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOST AND FOUND
'Abandoned chompers': ISP seek owner after unusual find at state fair
NC couple finds missing jewelry in landfill
Wallet lost in the 1950s found, returned to owner
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
TOP STORIES
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID
How does COVID go from a pandemic to an endemic?
Family pleads for US to help find 2 missing after Panama plane crash
More than 80 to be kicked out of Matteson motel without other housing
Suspect arrested in Young Dolph's death; 2nd man charged
Show More
Man carjacked good Samaritan trying to help in NW Ind. crash: police
Chicago organizations push for federal voting rights legislation
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy
Chicago may have hit omicron peak, but too soon to tell, Arwady says
Mom charged with son's death had lost custody of her children in 2014
More TOP STORIES News