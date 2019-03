Widow of McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner pens heartfelt letter to public, suspect Floyd Brown appears in court

EMBED >More News Videos The career criminal charged in the shooting death of a McHenry County deputy in Rockford faced a judge Monday.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The widow of McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner, who was shot and killed while assisting in the arrest of a fugitive Thursday, released a letter to the public on the eve of her late husband's funeral.Deputy Keltner was assisting a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force who were searching for 39-year-old Floyd Brown who was wanted on a number of warrants in multiple counties.Police tracked Brown down to a Rockford hotel. When investigators knocked on the door, he fired shots at police then jumped from a third story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head with a rifle, authorities said. Keltner was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.Brown was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase and standoff with police.Those who knew Keltner remembered him as a determined, motivated man."Never quit, never gave in," said Andy Isaacson, gymnastics coach at Willowbrook High School. "It didn't come easy for him to do any of the skills that he did, and he worked very hard."Isaacson said that while others had more talent, no one outworked Keltner, who graduated in 2001. After hours in the gym he practiced at home on a pommel horse installed in his family's garage."Everybody got better by watching Jake persevere," Isaacson said."Our school kind of has a motto: one school, one family. And Jake was a family member of ours, so we lost a family member," said Brandon Murphy, Willowbrook High School Athletic Director."He wanted to make the world a better place and he did make it a better place for my family," Becki Keltner wrote in her letter. "He was my rock. He supported me through thick and thin. He was my everything and we didn't have enough time..."You can read the Becki's full letter below.Hundreds of people are expected to show up to pay their respects to Keltner.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the Defiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee in Huntley. The public visitation hours are from 2:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., with a formal law enforcement walk-through at 6:00 p.m .The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 13 at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. The funeral begins at 10:00 a.m. Classes have been canceled for the day for the funeral.The McHenry County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to line the procession route Wednesday to show their support for and honor Keltner, though the actual processional will be for law enforcement and emergency vehicles only. This is the full processional route:Leave Woodstock High School north (right) on Raffel RoadTurn west (left) on Charles RoadTurn south (left) on Route 47Turn southeast (left) on Route 14Turn south (right) on Route 31Turn west (right) on James R. Rakow RoadJames R. Rakow Road turns into Randall RoadTurn west (right) on Algonquin RoadTurn south (left) on Ruth RoadTurn south (left) on Dundee RoadEnd at DeFiore Funeral HomeThe career criminal charged in the shooting death of a McHenry County deputy in Rockford faced a judge Monday.Floyd Brown, 39, was in court at 3 p.m. in Rockford. He faces federal murder charges, as well the possibility of the death penalty. He also faces state charges.Brown was wheeled into the courtroom, having broken his leg, his arm and suffered other injuries after jumping out of a third floor hotel window to escape officers last week. Despite his extensive injuries, he was surrounded by five armed guards during the hearing.Brown heard his charges, including federal murder charges, and answered in a clear voice that he understood him. The federal charges carry the possibility of the death penalty.Brown waved his detention hearing and is being held on no bond. He is next due in court for a preliminary hearing on March 20 at 9 a.m.His sister was in court Monday to support him."I just want everybody to know that he's not the monster that a lot of people are trying to make him out to be," said Christina Brown, sister. "He's a great man and, like I said before, he's a great father and a great brother."