Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect Floyd E Brown in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who allegedly shot and killed a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in Rockford was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Jacob Keltner died shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued arrest warrant for attempted first degree murder with $5 million bond was issued for Floyd E. Brown. Those charges are expected to be upgraded.Sheriff's officials said Keltner was attempting to serve an arrest warrant with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force when he was shot. He was taken to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside with critical injuries, where he later died.He had served as a deputy for almost 13 years, and had served on the fugitive task force for five years. He was married with two children, and was a graduate of Western Illinois University.Brown, a 39-year-old man from central Illinois, allegedly shot Keltner outside the Extended Stay America at 747 North Bell School Road around 9:15 a.m.Task force officers were serving an arrest warrant when Brown opened fire on them with a rifle from inside a room on the third floor. He fired on them again outside the building, after jumping out of a window, Rockford police said Thursday afternoon."Based on what we know there were shots fired in the hotel room and also outside in the parking lot," said Lieutenant Kurt Whisenand, Rockford Police Department. "And we believe the marshal was shot outside."Brown fled the scene in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, and was later spotted traveling at about 100 miles per hour southbound on I-55 while pointing a weapon out of his window at the police in pursuit, the ABC 7 I-Team learned.The vehicle spun out near mile marker 133, which is between Bloomington and Springfield. Brown spent several hours barricaded inside his vehicle on I-55 before surrendering to Illinois State Police. Several flash-bangs were set off around 4:45 p.m.I-55 has been shut down in both directions between mile markers 133 and 126. Route 66 is also closed. Traffic is being rerouted through Lincoln. Drivers should expect delays.A woman was found shot in the hotel room after Brown fled. Police said she is being treated at a local hospital. Her injury is not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities said Thursday afternoon she was not shot by law enforcement, but by Brown.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker expressed his condolences to the officer's family in a tweet Thursday afternoon, saying, "The people of Illinois join the family of the fallen officer in mourning his loss, and with our deepest gratitude for his courageous service."Brown is wanted on several warrants out of several counties, including Sangamon County, Champaign County and McLean County and the Illinois Department of Corrections.Court records obtained by the I-Team show Brown has a lengthy criminal history, dating back to at least 1995. Nine orders of protection were filed against him by six different people in Sangamon County since 1998. The most recent order of protection was filed in June 2018.Brown's personal rogue's gallery of mugshots offered a time-lapse glimpse of his life since 1995. In Sangamon County alone there are 14 booking photos for a variety of crimes.IDOC records show Brown has been convicted in felony cases in three different counties. He's been charged in other cases as well, but some of those were dismissed or pled down to lesser charges.The McLean County Sheriff's Department said there is a warrant for Brown for armed robbery in Bloomington. The I-Team learned Brown was allegedly involved in burglaries before Christmas last year. When he was located by authorities at that time, he got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through several backyards without his headlights on and caused a crash involving several vehicles. He then allegedly fled on foot and was believed to be heading to his home in the Springfield area.The suspect's connection to Rockford is unknown.Since 2015, US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force teams have arrested nearly 100,000 people on the lam across the country. Shootings like the one Thursday morning don't happen often, though there have been a small number of deputies and officers killed in similar circumstances, including at least two last year.Arresting fugitives is one of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement.Earlier Thursday morning, a man who works at Rock Valley Garden Center, which is next door to Extended Stay America, said he saw 50-60 police officers surround the building.An employee at the nearby Sleep Inn told the I-Team when she was taking out the garbage earlier, she heard, "Pow, pow, pow!"She wasn't sure if it was gunfire, but a police car came roaring up. A short time later, a state trooper came into the motel to let guests know they had an ongoing active shooter situation.Rockford is about 90 miles northwest of Chicago.