u.s. & world

Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for 'Move Over Law' violation

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (WLS) -- A traffic stop in Wisconsin turned some heads and might've made some drivers hungry over the weekend.

RELATED: Stay overnight in Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile, it's listed on Airbnb

A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy pulled over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile west of Milwaukee for failing to follow the state's "Move Over Law."

The law aims to protect first responders and requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to stopped vehicles with their emergency lights flashing.

RELATED: Campaign reminds drivers to "move over" for stopped vehicles

Last year, the law was expanded to include disabled motorists or any stopped vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.

The Wienermobile's driver was given a verbal warning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinu.s. & worldtraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
UChicago Lab Schools postpones arrival of Chinese students
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
IL previous owned helicopter in Kobe Bryant fatal crash; memorial created outside United Center
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
UChicago Lab Schools postpones arrival of Chinese students
What is plane effect snow and how is it created?
Show More
Bar Louie files for bankruptcy, closes dozens of restaurants
Former State Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy freezing drizzle, flurries
Missing woman, 40, last seen dropped off by husband at O'Hare: Police
Ice Castles to open this week in Wisconsin
More TOP STORIES News