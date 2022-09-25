Caught on video: 1 dead after chaos breaks out at illegal car event in New Jersey

A number of smashed vehicles, and a huge police presence could be seen.

1 dead after chaos breaks out in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N. J. -- At least one person is dead after deadly chaos broke out in the street in New Jersey on Saturday.

The Action Cam from our sister station WPVI was on the scene in Wildwood, capturing the mayhem.

Several vehicles were involved in multiple crashes.

Action News can confirm at least one person was killed.

When things escalated, Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron spoke to Governor Phil Murphy.

Together they called in all available officers from State Police, as well as multiple local departments.

Officials closed down the a bridge to get control of the situation.

The bridge has since re-opened.

The illegal car event that was happening in an area is known as "H2OI."

On Friday, officials in Wildwood issued a warning about the event, which they call "unsanctioned".

They boosted patrols to try to prevent it.

That gathering had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland where chaos also broke out involving speeding cars and crashes.

Police in Wildwood said they would have a zero tolerance policy for these kinds of illegal car shows.