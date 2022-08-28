Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged

6 Chicago Police Department vehicles were damaged when officers responded to a drag racing call in Pilsen. Drifting was caught on camera in West Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tire marks were left behind at a Southwest Side intersection after a chaotic confrontation overnight Sunday.

Chicago police could be seen in a video arriving at South Canal Street and West Cermak Road in the Pilsen neighborhood near South Loop.

The video shows people hitting the police SUV over and over again. Officers were then seen retreating.

Police said were responding to a call of drag racing and drifting. No officers were hurt and six CPD vehicles were damaged before the drag racers sped away to two separate locations, investigators said.

One of the spots was Madison and Morgan in the West Loop. Video showed a vehicle dangerously drifting in that intersection.

"I heard it in my apartment just down the block, like, around 2 a.m.," said Molly Rippert, a West Loop resident. "We're the part of the town that's pretty sleepy at night. So, for this kind of commotion to happen at 2 a.m., we knew something was up."

So far, this has been a busy weekend for Chicago police responding to similar calls.

Another video was taken near East 25th Street near South King Drive on the Near South Side early Saturday morning. Two men were arrested and one car was impounded.

Neighbors said they hope something is done to change this overnight nuisance.

"I hope that leadership will step in and actually hold people accountable," said Abigail Shreve, a West Loop resident.

Last month, city council members passed an ordinance that allows the city to impound vehicles that drift and drag race, even if cops aren't around.